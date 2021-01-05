Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey

  • January 05 2021 08:59:53

Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey

BAYBURT
Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey

Three Qatari tourists trapped in a snowstorm on Mt. Soğanlı in northeastern Turkey have been rescued, the country's disaster management agency said on Jan. 4. 

The tourists, traveling from the Izmit district of northwestern Kocaeli province, were on their way to Uzungöl, a tourist lake in Trabzon province in the Black Sea region when they got stranded near the Dumlu village in Bayburt province at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,874 feet).

The tourists were rescued as a result of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (AFAD) efforts that lasted around four hours.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  2. Two-state solution

    Two-state solution

  3. Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

    Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

  4. Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

    Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

  5. Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

    Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır
Recommended
Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır
Analyses of Chinese virus vaccine ongoing, says Turkish Health Ministry

Analyses of Chinese virus vaccine ongoing, says Turkish Health Ministry
Endangered sea turtles enjoy empty Turkish beaches

Endangered sea turtles enjoy empty Turkish beaches
Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara

Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara
Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders
Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off

Entrepreneurial hackathon to kick off
WORLD Trump says hell fight like hell to hold on to presidency

Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency

With mounting desperation, Donald Trump declared he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system up 6.38 pct in 2020

Total inflow to Turkish gas system up 6.38 pct in 2020

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year increase of around 6.38 percent to 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2020, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).
SPORTS Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

The winter transfer season for Turkish football clubs has opened on Jan. 4. 