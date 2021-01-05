Stranded Qatari tourists rescued in northeastern Turkey

BAYBURT

Three Qatari tourists trapped in a snowstorm on Mt. Soğanlı in northeastern Turkey have been rescued, the country's disaster management agency said on Jan. 4.

The tourists, traveling from the Izmit district of northwestern Kocaeli province, were on their way to Uzungöl, a tourist lake in Trabzon province in the Black Sea region when they got stranded near the Dumlu village in Bayburt province at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,874 feet).

The tourists were rescued as a result of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (AFAD) efforts that lasted around four hours.