Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

  • November 07 2020 09:47:00

Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY- Agence France-Presse
Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

About 150 people have either died or remain unaccounted for in Guatemala due to mudslides caused by powerful storm Eta, which buried an entire village, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Nov. 7. 

The toll is in addition to the approximately 20 people who died elsewhere in Central America since Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a hurricane.

Giammattei said an army unit had arrived in the northern village of Queja to begin rescue efforts.

A preliminary report from the troops indicated that "150 homes have been buried with 100 people dead," he said.
Giammattei added that another mudslide in the northeastern department of Huehuetenango, on the border with Mexico, had left 10 dead.

"We’ve calculated that between the deaths and those missing, the unofficial figures show around 150 dead," said Giammattei.

He said the situation in Queja was "critical," with heavy rain continuing to fall and setting off new mudslides, while roads are still blocked.

Some 2,500 people in the impoverished Mayan indigenous area had lost their belongings in the deluge of mud.

Eta tore through Central America, leaving death and destruction in its wake since it first rocked Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane.

Two days later it exited Honduras as a tropical depression, although weather forecasters warned it could again strengthen into a tropical storm as it heads towards Cuba.

Cuba began taking measures on Friday to soften Eta’s impact. It is due to hit on Sunday.
Despite Eta having lost power, the US National Hurricane Center continued to warn of "life-threatening flash flooding" over portions of Central America.

The storm brought heavy rain that caused deadly flooding in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama.

Two people died in Nicaragua, where Eta tore through impoverished coastal areas and swept away whole villages.
Landslides in Panama buried two homes in Chiriqui province on the Costa Rican border, killing five people, the National Protection System said. Among the victims were three children.

The storm also destroyed homes, roads, bridges and plantations in Chiriqui.

Landslides claimed the lives of two children in Honduras, emergency services reported.

In Costa Rica, a 71-year-old American and his Costa Rican wife died when a landslide buried their home in the southern canton of Coto Brus, on the border with Panama.

Around 1,400 people in the south and Pacific coastal regions were taken to shelters after heavy rainfall saw rivers break their banks and flood vast areas.

A fisherman was killed on Thursday in El Salvador, where authorities evacuated 1,700 people whose homes were at risk from flooding, the civil protection agency said.

Guatemala previously reported 50 dead on Thursday, including two children aged 11 and two, whose fragile family dwelling was swept away, according to the local civil protection body.

As the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change, hurricanes are becoming more powerful and carrying more water, posing an increasing threat to the world’s coastal communities, scientists say.
Storm surges amplified by rising seas can be especially devastating.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

    Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

  2. Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease

    Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease

  3. Turkey tightens inspections as virus cases increase

    Turkey tightens inspections as virus cases increase

  4. Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative

    Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative

  5. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey

    Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey
Recommended
UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots

UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots
Trump’s chief of staff tests postive for Covid-19

Trump’s chief of staff tests postive for Covid-19
Confident in victory, Biden appeals for national unity

Confident in victory, Biden appeals for national unity
Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges
US to sanction leader of Lebanons Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ

US to sanction leader of Lebanon's Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ
WHO warns of explosion of virus cases in Europe

WHO warns of 'explosion' of virus cases in Europe
WORLD UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots

UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots

A new report by two United Nations agencies warned on Nov. 6 of a heightened risk of famine in three conflict-torn African states and Yemen, and a high hunger risk in 16 more.
ECONOMY Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal as central bank governor early on Nov. 7 and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

The former chairperson of the Fenerbahçe football club, Aziz Yıldırım, and 22 other suspects have been acquitted of all charges on match-fixing, seven years after Yıldırım was released from prison in the case he claimed to be “a plot” against him by FETÖ.