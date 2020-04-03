Storks return home as spring comes

  • April 03 2020 09:01:00

Storks return home as spring comes

SAMSUN
Storks return home as spring comes

Storks, which migrate to relatively warmer regions in winter, have returned to their old home in Turkey with the arrival of the spring season.

The 20-acre forest area, located in the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary in the Black Sea province of Samsun and currently hosting 900 stork nests, welcomed its first guests.

The storks have repaired their nests that they stopped for layover last year after they received damage.

It is expected that the nestling of the storks that have mated will hatch their eggs after about a month and live with their mothers for a while.

The storks will have their first flight experience after four weeks of care.

They will leave the delta on the UNESCO Temporary Heritage List as of Sept. 1 and migrate to South Africa.

There is also an observation tower in the delta for easy observation of storks, but due to the corona-virus epidemic that ravaged the world, birdwatching is not expected this year.

The area was closed to the vehicle entrance to protect 56,000 hectares of Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary, where 356 bird species live.

The delta, which has 5,174 hectares under Wildlife Protection Area and under the protection of the International Ramsar Convention, includes 20 large and small lakes and large marsh and reed areas.

The area, which has three of the four most important criteria in the European Bird Areas Inventory, had 15 of the 24 endangered bird species in the world.

Bird paradise

Meanwhile, Bursa’s Eskikaraağaç village, the only Turkish village that is a member of the European Stork Village Network, is home to hundreds of storks this year, where storks from the African continent stay every year during the migration season.

The authorities decided to take concrete steps to return Eskikarağaç, known as the Stork Village, to a “bird paradise.”

Stating that the works are continuing within the framework of the master plan prepared, Karacabey Mayor Ali Özkan said that they plan to turn the region into a center where many bird species, both storks and pelicans, will be hosted.

Meanwhile, storks have begun to come to the only remaining wall of the historical military hospital as every year in the northwestern province of Edirne.

The only remaining wall from the Edirne Military Hospital, which served many patients during the Balkan Wars, but began turning into ruins in 1985, is one of the areas where storks settle.

In addition to the nests on many pine trees and electricity poles in the region, the number of stork nests is increasing every year in the heirloom of the historical hospital.

Turkey ranks second in the stork population in the world, while Samsun ranks first and Bursa ranks second in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

  3. Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

    Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

  4. Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

    Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

  5. Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

    Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid
Recommended
How many Bolshoi nights in two coronavirus weeks

How many Bolshoi nights in two coronavirus weeks?
Istanbul museum offers collection online

Istanbul museum offers collection online
Ankara intl film fest postponed over virus

Ankara int'l film fest postponed over virus 
Roman-era mosaics found in ancient Side

Roman-era mosaics found in ancient Side
Documentary on Turkish soprano released online

Documentary on Turkish soprano released online
Camera traps snap photos from wildlife

Camera traps snap photos from wildlife
WORLD Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired on April 2 by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.  
ECONOMY Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Turkey's foreign trade volume grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to $98.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.