Storks’ migration interrupted by man-made injuries

Storks’ migration interrupted by man-made injuries

ISTANBUL
Storks’ migration interrupted by man-made injuries

Due to human-induced factors including collisions with electricity poles and becoming prey for people with guns, storks' migration trips are disrupted throughout the migration period in August and September.

Recently in Istanbul’s Arnavutköy, a migrating stork was shot with a gun by an unidentified person.

Residents of the neighborhood contacted the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks about the injured stork.

The stork was taken by the teams and delivered to veterinary professionals for treatment.

It was understood that the stork is in a critical condition but might be able to migrate in the next period if it responds well to the treatments.

Meanwhile, many other storks have been reported to stay around the electricity poles in the district, unable to fly their annual migration route.

Speaking to local media, Prof. Dr. Serhat Özsoy, head of Istanbul University’s Department of Wild Animal Diseases and Ecology, warned that most stork injuries during migration periods are related to electricity poles and hunting.

“While migrating, white storks pass through the Bosphorus, the southeastern province of Hatay and then move on to Africa. During this time, storks landing in different places in Istanbul to feed or rest are electrocuted on electricity poles, where most of them get injured or killed. Some of them are also shot by people.”

Stating that they encounter many stork injury cases during this time of the year and they work tirelessly to treat each one of them, Özsoy said that they usually release the storks that maintain their ability to fly after treatment in their next migration period, and look after some of the storks that cannot fly at their clinics.

“Many storks who were shot are delivered to our department, this number sometimes exceeds 100 storks in a year,” the expert remarked, emphasizing the recent threat of soaring individual armament in the country being posed upon both humans’ and animals’ lives.

man-made,

WORLD Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee
LATEST NEWS

  1. Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

    Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

  2. Leftist lawyer leads as violence-hit Ecuador heads to run-off poll

    Leftist lawyer leads as violence-hit Ecuador heads to run-off poll

  3. Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

    Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

  4. Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

    Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

  5. Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad

    Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad
Recommended
Veterinarians to stage work stoppage protest

Veterinarians to stage work stoppage protest
Turkish company to resume tourist trips to Syrian capital

Turkish company to resume tourist trips to Syrian capital

‘Challenge threat’ on social media spreads in Türkiye: Experts

‘Challenge threat’ on social media spreads in Türkiye: Experts
Istanbul’s signature suburban trains back into service

Istanbul’s signature suburban trains back into service
Fraudsters attempt to sell fake painting for 20 mln liras

Fraudsters attempt to sell fake painting for 20 mln liras
Sweltering temperatures expected to return

Sweltering temperatures expected to return
WORLD Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to flee

Fires ravaging western Canada gained more ground on Sunday as two blazes merged and residents continued to evacuate.

ECONOMY Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad

Contractors awarded projects worth $9 bln abroad

Turkish contractors have been awarded 120 projects worth a total of $8.93 billion abroad between January and July this year, data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Lionel Messi scored a screamer and won his first trophy in North America as Inter Miami beat Nashville on penalties (10-9) after the final ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.