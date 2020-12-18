Stone remembers father with Rumi’s line

  • December 18 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Famous U.S. actress Sharon Stone has shared a poem by the 13th-century Sufi mystic poet Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi on her Instagram account.

The poems of the great Persian poet, popularly known as Rumi, are themed on religious and mystical concepts with a multitude of allusions to the Quran.

In one of the latest tributes to this great poet, award-winning actress Stone shared a line of his poem to honor the memory of her deceased father.

The poem she selected for the anniversary of his father’s passing reads, “Open your hands if you want to be held.”

The line is taken from a Rumi sonnet which partly reads:

‘There is a community of the spirit.
Join it, and feel the delight of walking in the noisy street and being the noise.
Devour all your passion and be a disgrace.
Close both eyes to see with the other eye.
Open your hands if you want to be held.’

Meanwhile, a series of events were held on Dec. 17 in Turkey to mark the 747th anniversary of Rumi’s death.

