Statue honoring Bitcoin founder unveiled in Budapest

  • September 18 2021 07:00:00

Statue honoring Bitcoin founder unveiled in Budapest

BUDAPEST
Statue honoring Bitcoin founder unveiled in Budapest

Hungarian bitcoin enthusiasts unveiled a statue in Budapest which they say is the first in the world to honor Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic inventor of the virtual currency. 

The bronze bust is of a hooded figure, in an allusion to the fact that the true identity of Nakamoto, a pseudonym, is unknown.     

The sculpture, erected in a business park alongside a statue of Apple founder Steve Jobs and an installation by

Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik, was the brainchild of entrepreneur and bitcoin journalist, Andras Gyorfi. 

It was financed by four Hungarian cryptocurrency organizations. 

“Back in March, I was researching the connection between digital art and blockchain,” the technology behind bitcoin, Gyorfi told journalists before the unveiling.     

“And I thought: ‘why shouldn’t Satoshi have a statue in Budapest,’” he said. 

To reflect the mystery surrounding the true identity of bitcoin’s founder, sculptors Tamas Gilly and Reka Gergely turned the face into a sort of mirror.     

Created following the 2008 global financial crisis, bitcoin aspired to overthrow traditional monetary and financial institutions such as central banks.       

The founding white paper, published on October 31, 2008, and penned by Nakamoto, included the key goal of processing online payments between two parties without passing via a financial institution.     

Since the first block of 50 bitcoins was created in January 2009, around 18.8 million units are currently in circulation. The cryptocurrency has been on a rollercoaster ride recently, witnessing wild swings in price.     

But over the past year, bitcoin has increasingly won support from small and large investors alike, including on Wall Street and from Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Hungary,

TURKEY Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister

Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

    Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

  2. SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

    SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

  3. UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

    UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

  4. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  5. Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

    Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams
Recommended
Suleiman the Magnificent’s caftan to be restored in four months

Suleiman the Magnificent’s caftan to be restored in four months
Newly discovered Van Gogh drawing on display

Newly discovered Van Gogh drawing on display
Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam
Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province
Iconic actor of Turkish cinema commemorated

Iconic actor of Turkish cinema commemorated
Lion’s jawbone found in Kültepe

Lion’s jawbone found in Kültepe
WORLD Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Sept. 17.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 17 changed the conditions for utilization and repayment of rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 