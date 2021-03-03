State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

  • March 03 2021 10:46:00

State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

Three major conventional state-run banks in Turkey - Ziraat, VakıfBank, and Halkbank - posted 15.43 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion) in net profit last year.

The banks' net profit rose from around 10.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.8 billion) in the previous year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from unconsolidated balance sheets and the country's banking watchdog.

The total assets of state-run banks - excluding state-run participation banks - reached 2.22 trillion Turkish liras ($302 billion) by the end of December 2020, it was around 1.5 trillion Turkish liras ($250 billion) in the previous period.

The banks' pretax earnings were over 20.5 billion Turkish liras (some $2.8 billion) in 2020, while their deposits were 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ($190 billion) as of the end of last year.

Among the three banks, Ziraat saw the highest net profit with 7.82 billion Turkish liras ($1.06 billion). Its assets totaled 942.6 billion Turkish liras ($128.24 billion) as of the end of the year.

Vakif Bank's net profit was 5.01 billion Turkish liras ($681 million), while Halk Bank saw a net profit of 2.6 billion Turkish liras ($353 million) during the same period.

While Vakif's total assets amounted to 698.9 billion liras ($95 billion), Halk's total assets stood at 680 billion liras ($92.5 billion).

Loans, issued by these three banks, were 1.41 trillion Turkish liras ($190.55 billion) last year.

The banks' regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets ratio - a significant indicator in determining lenders' minimum capital requirements - was at 16.98% as of last December, up from 16.3% compared to December 2019.

The number of the three banks' domestic and international branches totaled 3,668 combined, employing 61,592 staff by the end of the same period.

Meanwhile, the Turkish banking sector - including all types of lenders - posted 58.5 billion Turkish liras ($7.92 billion) in net profits during the year.

The total assets of Turkey's banking sector amounted to 6.1 trillion Turkish liras ($826.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 7.35 as of the end of the last year.

state bank,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

    Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

  2. Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

    Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

  3. Turkey, France can contribute to stability in world, Erdoğan tells Macron

    Turkey, France can contribute to stability in world, Erdoğan tells Macron

  4. Istanbul Municipality rescued nearly 1200 horses from Princes’ Islands last year

    Istanbul Municipality rescued nearly 1200 horses from Princes’ Islands last year

  5. US, Turkey have shared interests in Syria: Washington

    US, Turkey have shared interests in Syria: Washington
Recommended
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 15.61% in February

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 15.61% in February
Turkey should follow EUs path towards green economy: Ambassador

Turkey should follow EU's path towards green economy: Ambassador
Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

Turkey registers all-time high February export figure
Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

Turkey registers all-time high February export figure
Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Crude steel production up 12.7% in January
Turkeys GDP growth praiseworthy: Business world

Turkey's GDP growth 'praiseworthy': Business world

WORLD US concludes Russia poisoned Navalny, joins EU in sanctions

US concludes Russia poisoned Navalny, joins EU in sanctions

The United States on March 2 imposed sanctions on senior Russian officials in a coordinated action with the European Union as U.S. intelligence concluded that Moscow orchestrated the near fatal poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
ECONOMY State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

Three major conventional state-run banks in Turkey - Ziraat, VakıfBank, and Halkbank - posted 15.43 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion) in net profit last year.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Valencia Basket 99-83 on March 2 to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. 