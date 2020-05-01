State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day

  • May 01 2020 07:00:00

State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day

ANKARA
State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day

To mark International Dance Day, the Turkish State Opera and Ballet (DOB) has shared a video clip featuring the performances of ballet dancers, who took the stage for several ballet masterpieces in Turkey.

Introduced by the International Theater Institute and the UNESCO partner International Dance Committee in 1982, International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29, as it is the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, one of the leaders of the ballet and dance world.

The clip, composed of dances in the roles played by DOB artists who have achieved many successes in Turkey and abroad, and shot specially for the Dance Day, was shared from the social media account of the General Directorate.

In the clip, ballet dancers Aslı Çilek, Serapsu Gürman, Gizem Atik Tuncay, Sultan Menteşe, Uluç Aytan, Mine İzgi, Özge Onat, İlke Kodal, Ezgi Durgut, İlhan Durgut, Lara Türkoğlu, Zuhal Karaca, Ana Gorgiashvili and Serkan Bucuga, who staged the works such as “Swan Lake,” “Zorba the Greek,” “The Nutcracker,” “Giselle,” “Carmen” and “Sleeping Beauty” are dancing in their home.

DOB deputy general director Volkan Ersoy said that the healing power of art is needed more than ever in this difficult period due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“I believe that dance and art will be a medicine to the soul of the human. Our artists continue to produce and create projects while we are away from the stage during this period. We are looking forward to the day we will meet our audience with new works. They prepared a nice video for you with examples from ballets. I hope we can eradicate this longing thanks to this video.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 with 120,204 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 with 120,204 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Sabancı Museum presents digital Picasso

Sabancı Museum presents digital Picasso 
Global concert on Jazz Day

Global concert on Jazz Day 
Historical art experts bring 86,000 works to life

Historical art experts bring 86,000 works to life
SpaceX satellites visible over Turkey

SpaceX satellites visible over Turkey
Huge African dinosaur thrived in the water

Huge African dinosaur thrived in the water
Travertine paradise in Central Anatolia awaits recognition

Travertine paradise in Central Anatolia awaits recognition
WORLD Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany has banned Hezbollah entirely, the Interior Ministry announced on April 30.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

The Turkish Central Bank on April 30 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% for 2020, down from 8.2%.

SPORTS Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Three Turkish volunteer organizers decided to organize an online chess tournament amid coronavirus lockdown.