State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day

ANKARA

To mark International Dance Day, the Turkish State Opera and Ballet (DOB) has shared a video clip featuring the performances of ballet dancers, who took the stage for several ballet masterpieces in Turkey.



Introduced by the International Theater Institute and the UNESCO partner International Dance Committee in 1982, International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29, as it is the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, one of the leaders of the ballet and dance world.



The clip, composed of dances in the roles played by DOB artists who have achieved many successes in Turkey and abroad, and shot specially for the Dance Day, was shared from the social media account of the General Directorate.



In the clip, ballet dancers Aslı Çilek, Serapsu Gürman, Gizem Atik Tuncay, Sultan Menteşe, Uluç Aytan, Mine İzgi, Özge Onat, İlke Kodal, Ezgi Durgut, İlhan Durgut, Lara Türkoğlu, Zuhal Karaca, Ana Gorgiashvili and Serkan Bucuga, who staged the works such as “Swan Lake,” “Zorba the Greek,” “The Nutcracker,” “Giselle,” “Carmen” and “Sleeping Beauty” are dancing in their home.



DOB deputy general director Volkan Ersoy said that the healing power of art is needed more than ever in this difficult period due to the coronavirus epidemic.



“I believe that dance and art will be a medicine to the soul of the human. Our artists continue to produce and create projects while we are away from the stage during this period. We are looking forward to the day we will meet our audience with new works. They prepared a nice video for you with examples from ballets. I hope we can eradicate this longing thanks to this video.”