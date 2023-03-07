State lender greenlights offer for Telecom Italia to counter KKR

State lender greenlights offer for Telecom Italia to counter KKR

MILAN
State lender greenlights offer for Telecom Italia to counter KKR

The board of Italian state lender CDP said on March 5 it backed making a joint non-binding offer with Macquarie Asset Management for the fixed network of Telecom Italia (TIM).

The offer will go up against a rival bid from U.S. investment fund KKR, which last month made a 20-billion-euro ($21.2-billion) offer for a controlling stake.

The CDP-Macquarie offer for TIM’s fixed business assets will expire on March 31.

“The board has given its green light to the presentation of a non-binding offer,” CDP, in which the Italian state has an 82.7-percent stake, said.

Telecom Italia later confirmed it had received the CDP offer.

The offer outbids the one made by KKR, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The rightwing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has signaled its intention to create a publicly controlled nationwide network, regarding it as a strategic asset.

Telecom Italia is seeking to pare down a huge debt pile, which in December stood at some 25.4 billion euros.

CEO Pietro Labriola last June unveiled a strategic plan designed to achieve the splitting of the operator’s landline network and its service activities.

Telecom Italia’s board last month demanded KKR raise its bid by the end of March, as it sought out potential alternatives.

Telecom Italia’s main shareholder, French media giant Vivendi, had set the bid bar high in valuing the Italian company at 31 billion euros.

Italy, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

    Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

  2. Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

    Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

  3. MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

    MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

  4. Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

    Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

  5. Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

    Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference
Recommended
Turkish watchdog says its fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish watchdog says it's fining Musk over Twitter takeover
France faces massive strikes over pension reform

France faces massive strikes over pension reform
Drought threatens food security and economy

Drought threatens food security and economy
Norway earns record oil, gas revenue

Norway earns record oil, gas revenue
Saudi Arabia makes a $5 bln deposit at Central Bank

Saudi Arabia makes a $5 bln deposit at Central Bank
Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit
WORLD Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada's elections.

ECONOMY Turkish watchdog says its fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish watchdog says it's fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Türkiye’s competition watchdog said on March 6 it was fining Twitter owner Elon Musk for taking over the social media platform without first seeking the watchdog's permission.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.