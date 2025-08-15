State and Nation Hand in Hand – 24 Years

History engraves certain days onto the destiny of nations like an indelible seal.

August 14, 2001, was such a day for Türkiye. In one of the most turbulent and pessimistic periods in our political history, a hand of hope reached out to weary shoulders. The AK Party was born not merely as a political movement, but as the name of a journey that revived the nation’s self-confidence, broadened its horizons, and reignited its long-faded faith. The first step taken that day has, for 24 years, continued to chart Türkiye’s course and drive its growth.

To understand today, one must recall the Türkiye of that era: a democracy shackled by the chains of tutelage, a national will suppressed under the shadow of coups, years squandered in political strife, major cities struggling with chronic infrastructure problems, and an economy battered by crises. Public trust in the ballot box and faith in democracy were nearly exhausted. It was at this very juncture that the principle of “state and nation hand in hand” emerged as the manifesto of a will determined to rebuild the future of this nation.

Upon coming to power, the AK Party placed the will of the people at the very center of governance. It made the ballot box the sole source of political legitimacy. The will of the people decisively ended the influence of those who sought to determine the country’s fate in dark corridors. Democracy was not only preserved but expanded and strengthened. The Türkiye in which we can freely speak today, where obstacles to the right to vote and be elected have been removed, and where diverse beliefs and ideas can coexist under one roof, is the product of this vision.

In this process, Türkiye also reached an entirely new level in foreign policy. Once a passive observer of regional developments, our country has become a power that shapes the game both at the table and in the field, setting the agenda. It has emerged as a guarantor in regional disputes and a beacon of hope amid instability. From NATO summits to the rostrum of the United Nations, from the G20 tables to the resolution of global crises, Türkiye’s voice now resonates louder — championing truth, justice, and national interests with steadfast resolve. The diplomatic framework drawn by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in world capitals has become a historic record of Türkiye’s honorable stance.

Domestically, one of the most profound transformations took place in the fight against terrorism — a reality long imposed on these lands as if it were the nation’s fate. The climate of fear that terrorist organizations sought to impose was dismantled through the heroism of our security forces and decisive steps taken beyond our borders. The goal of a “terror-free Türkiye” is not a mere aspiration; it is the name of a success story written by our state and nation with hard work, courage, and strategic determination. This process stands as a historic turning point for the peace, unity, and security of our nation. The disarmament of terrorism is not only a resolution of security concerns but also a strategic achievement that paves the way for development, prosperity, and justice. It opens the door to a new era in which peace graces our people’s tables, prosperity enriches their livelihoods, and hope illuminates the future of our youth.

The secret of the AK Party’s success lies not only in security or foreign policy but in concrete achievements that directly touch the lives of the people. Politics gains meaning only when it reaches the citizen’s table, pocket, home, and workplace. In 24 years, countless projects once deemed impossible dreams have been brought to life one by one: divided highways, high-speed rail lines, new airports, bridges, city hospitals, the pride of national defense industry — UAVs and UCAVs — domestically manufactured automobile, and satellites launched into space. Whatever was once declared “unachievable” has today been built, produced, and placed at the service of the nation.

When the citizen on the street says, “Türkiye delivers,” it is because Türkiye has proven that it can.

With the AK Party, Türkiye has experienced waves of development and transformation.

But more than anything else, it has realized a revolution in national self-confidence.

No national goal can succeed unless it convinces the public. The AK Party’s 24-year journey has been built not merely on persuading the people, but on making them direct witnesses to progress.

Today, Türkiye is engaged in a march that carries not the burdens of the past, but the hopes of the future.

The victories in the fight against terrorism, the prestige gained on the international stage, and the bold steps taken in the economy are all heralds of a new era. Türkiye is no longer a nation turned inward; it is a power that holds a voice both in its region and on the global stage.

And this march continues with the same resolve as on the very first day. Because the compass that sets the course for this cause is the will of the people. There is no mechanism that can stop a Türkiye strengthened by the people’s will. The step taken 24 years ago is today carrying our nation toward even greater horizons.

As in the past, so too today and tomorrow… With the state and nation hand in hand, Türkiye advances confidently into the future.

Happy 24th anniversary to AK Party.

*Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu is a Member of Turkish Parliament and a Member of NATO Parliamentary Assembly.