Startups draw $1.5 billion in investments

  • January 20 2022 09:18:21

ANKARA
Turkish startups attracted investments totaling about $1.5 billion last year, according to a report released by Startup Centrum on Jan. 19. 

The total volume of investments in Turkish startups increased by ninefold in 2021 compared to the previous year, said Startup Centrum, a digital community that gets startups, talents, investors and incubators together.

The total of investment rounds was 345 and the average investment amount per round was $4.8 million.
Getir, Dream Games, Colendi, Libra Softworks, Intenseye, Picus, Akinon, Servislet, RS Research, Binbin, Eatron and Tarfin attracted the most of the investments.

Alesta (23), Keiretsu Forum Turkey (22) and TechOne (15) were top investors in terms of investment round numbers.
A total of 54 Turkish game startups attracted $266 million last year, up from $13.1 million drawn by 10 game startups in 2020.

Dream Games, the Turkey-based studio behind the hit mobile game Royal Match, has become one of the most valuable private mobile gaming companies in the world after raising $255 million from investors at a $2.75 billion valuation, according to a statement released on Jan. 18.

Index Ventures and funds managed by BlackRock, IVP, Kora and Balderton Capital also participated in the round.
The amount brings the total amount raised to $468 million. The company’s value has doubled in the last six months.

Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties

Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties
