Starmer seeks to improve on 'botched' trade deal with EU

Starmer seeks to improve on 'botched' trade deal with EU

LONDON
Starmer seeks to improve on botched trade deal with EU

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seeking to reset relations at home and abroad.

During a visit on July 7 to Edinburgh, that he billed as an “immediate reset” with the regional governments of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, Starmer said he would also seek to improve the U.K.'s “botched” trade deal with the European Union.

"I do think that we can get a much better deal than the botched deal that (former Prime Minister) Boris Johnson saddled the U.K. with,” he said in reference to the pact negotiated after Brexit.

Starmer said there were many discussions ahead to strengthen trading, research and defense ties with the EU.

But he said those talks had begun as his top diplomat made his first visit abroad to Germany, Poland and Sweden.

The Labour government inherited a wobbly economy that left Britons struggling to pay bills after global economic woes and fiscal missteps.

It also faces a public disenchanted after 14 years of chaotic Conservative rule and fiscal austerity that hollowed out public services, including the revered National Health Service, which Starmer has declared broken.

Starmer said he wants to transfer power from the bureaucratic halls of government in London to leaders who know what’s best for their communities.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on July 7 on Sky News that the U.K. should look for ways to improve trade with the EU and that removing some trade barriers was sensible.

But he said the Labour government was not open to the free movement of people that was required as a member of the union.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

    Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

  2. Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

    Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

  3. IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy

    IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy

  4. Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics

    Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics

  5. Artificial Intelligence revolution is reshaping Wall Street

    Artificial Intelligence revolution is reshaping Wall Street
Recommended
IMF warns Britain faces difficult choices to fix economy

IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy
Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics

Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics
Artificial Intelligence revolution is reshaping Wall Street

Artificial Intelligence revolution is reshaping Wall Street
Economic policies to bring foreign investments back to Türkiye: Rogers

Economic policies to bring foreign investments back to Türkiye: Rogers
Chinese BYD to build $1 bln factory in Türkiye, SWM could be next

Chinese BYD to build $1 bln factory in Türkiye, SWM could be next
Türkiye, EU hold first round of high-level trade dialogue

Türkiye, EU hold first round of high-level trade dialogue
Export climate index falls slightly in June to 51.6

Export climate index falls slightly in June to 51.6
WORLD Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Several fires broke out in towns and areas in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli overnight heavy shelling, local media reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿