Starmer heads to Gulf, welcomes Iran war truce

LONDON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to the Gulf on April 8 to meet with regional leaders in an effort to bolster the ceasefire in the Middle East war, Downing Street said.

"I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world," a statement from Starmer's office quoted him as saying.

"Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz."

The visit follows a virtual meeting Tuesday of military planners from over 30 countries hosted by Britain.

The meeting explored measures for an international coalition to make the Strait of Hormuz accessible and safe after a ceasefire according to the Ministry of Defence.

Last week, a U.K.-led diplomatic virtual meeting of around 40 countries also discussed the critical waterway.

It has been largely closed since the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran started on February 28, impacting global supplies of oil, liquified natural gas, and fertiliser.

U.K. armed forces personnel have intercepted more than 110 drone attacks in the region during the hostilities, while the Royal Air Force (RAF) have conducted more than 1600 hours of defensive operations, the Downing Street statement added.