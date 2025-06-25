Star Wars saga returns to Istanbul with live orchestra

The iconic second film of the legendary Star Wars franchise, “The Empire Strikes Back,” will meet Istanbul audiences in a unique cinematic experience on June 26 at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater.

The screening will be accompanied by a live performance of John Williams’ unforgettable score by the 100-piece Istanbul Film Orchestra, conducted by acclaimed British maestro David Mahoney.

“Empire Strikes Back In Concert” follows the sold-out success of “A New Hope” in 2024. This time, audiences will relive the galactic battles under the stars with “The Empire Strikes Back,” offering a fresh and immersive take on the beloved sci-fi classic.

John Williams, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977, is renowned for composing the music for all nine films in the Skywalker saga.

His scores for “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker” were all nominated for Oscars in the same category.

The event promises a spectacular fusion of cinema and symphony. As Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia’s unforgettable struggle unfolds on the big screen in its original English version with Turkish subtitles, the live orchestral performance will bring new emotional depth to the film.

Conductor David Mahoney, a recipient of the Classical Brit Award, is recognized as one of the leading figures in the world of film music performances, having led numerous high-profile concerts across the globe.

 

