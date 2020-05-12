Standards for washable face masks set

  • May 12 2020 12:47:48

ANKARA
Turkey has set the standards for the production of washable cloth masks, an important step amid the coronavirus normalization process.

The Turkish Standards Institute (TSE), which published the new regulations on its website late on May 11 said Turkey was the third country in the world to do so.

The masks, which are essential in reducing the spread of the virus by minimizing the excretion of respiratory droplets from infected individuals, are classified into three categories: small, medium, and large.

Mask fabric will be developed from synthetic or natural fibers and can be produced by weaving, knitting, knitwear or non-woven textile methods.

"We are taking new steps in determining the standards for washable masks in cooperation with the ministries of industry and technology, trade, TSE,  TUBİTAK and manufacturers," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

A price will be determined for these reusable masks and sales will be allowed, he said, adding that the products have huge export potential.

Last week, Ankara set a price limit of a maximum of 1 Turkish lira ($0.14) for disposable face masks, which are already being sold in markets and pharmacies.

