St. Blaise monument to be built in his hometown

SİVAS

A monument will be built in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas for Saint Blaise, who is recognized as one of the first bishops of Christianity in Anatolia.

In Sivas province, a study was initiated to locate the exact placement of the tomb of Saint Blaise, which was estimated to be in Gök Medrese neighborhood. The excavation work carried out by archaeologists was completed.

Works have started for a project to commemorate the famous historic figure, whom many children are named after and many churches and monasteries are dedicated to in European countries such as France and Spain.

Within the scope of the works initiated by Sivas Municipality, a statue in memoriam of Saint Blaise will be built in the area in question.

Providing information about the project, Sivas Mayor Hilmi Bilgin stated that the monument whose construction works will be completed this year is expected to ramp up religious tourism in the city.

“The necessary permissions have been obtained from the Board of Monuments. Hopefully, we will complete and put the monument into service this year to add value to the culture and tourism of Sivas.”

It is stated in various sources that Saint Blaise, one of the first bishops of Christianity in Anatolia, lived in Sivas between the years of 280 and 316.

The bishop, whose name was translated into Greek and Latin as Blasios, into French as Blaise and into German as Blasien, is included in Christian mythology as “the patron of throat illnesses, animals, wool combers, and wool trading.”

According to public records, he was beaten and killed by beheading in prison after his persecution by the order of the Emperor Licinius.