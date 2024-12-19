Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka’s navy said on Dec. 19 it was heading to aid a group of around 100 Rohingya refugees from war-torn Myanmar adrift in a fishing trawler off the Indian Ocean island.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long sea journeys, the majority heading southeast to Malaysia or Indonesia. But fisherman spotted the drifting trawler off Sri Lanka’s northern coast at Mullivaikkal at dawn on Dec. 19, the navy said.

While unusual, it is not the first boat to head to Sri Lanka, some 1,750 kilometers across open seas southwest of Myanmar.

The Sri Lankan navy rescued more than 100 Rohingya refugees in distress on a boat off their shores in December 2022.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

Myanmar’s military seized power in a 2021 coup and a grinding war since then has forced millions to flee.

