Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

KIRKLARELİ

In the northwestern province of Kırklareli, rising water levels due to spring rains have caused Mert Lake in the İğneada Floodplain Forests to merge with the Black Sea.

Located within one of Türkiye and Europe’s largest floodplain forests, the lake’s connection to the sea marks a rare seasonal phenomenon. Increased rainfall has swollen local streams, significantly raising the lake’s water level.

During the summer months, the lake and sea remain separate, but spring transforms the landscape, attracting visitors to witness this natural confluence.

The floodplain forests, home to five lakes, host a rich ecosystem including endemic plants, both saltwater and freshwater fish, birds and reptiles.

With its unique biodiversity and scenic beauty, the area offers a striking experience for nature enthusiasts.

Some residents and tourists are seen observing the lake-sea merger from dedicated viewing platforms, capturing the moment where fresh and saltwater meet in a seamless blend of nature.