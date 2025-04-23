Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

KIRKLARELİ
Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

In the northwestern province of Kırklareli, rising water levels due to spring rains have caused Mert Lake in the İğneada Floodplain Forests to merge with the Black Sea.

Located within one of Türkiye and Europe’s largest floodplain forests, the lake’s connection to the sea marks a rare seasonal phenomenon. Increased rainfall has swollen local streams, significantly raising the lake’s water level.

During the summer months, the lake and sea remain separate, but spring transforms the landscape, attracting visitors to witness this natural confluence.

The floodplain forests, home to five lakes, host a rich ecosystem including endemic plants, both saltwater and freshwater fish, birds and reptiles.

With its unique biodiversity and scenic beauty, the area offers a striking experience for nature enthusiasts.

Some residents and tourists are seen observing the lake-sea merger from dedicated viewing platforms, capturing the moment where fresh and saltwater meet in a seamless blend of nature.

 

sea level,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is a national disgrace: US senator

Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator

    Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator

  2. Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

    Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

  3. Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

    Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

  4. Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

    Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

  5. Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

    Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev
Recommended
Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake
Widespread downpours to soak Türkiye despite rising temperatures

Widespread downpours to soak Türkiye despite rising temperatures
Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world
Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake, 236 injured

Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake, 236 injured
Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city
WORLD Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is a national disgrace: US senator

Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said Wednesday that the detention of Turkish student Rümeysa Öztürk by immigration authorities is a "national disgrace."

ECONOMY Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC on Wednesday to discuss strengthening economic ties and regional cooperation, the Turkish Finance Ministry said Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿