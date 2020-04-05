Special online film selection by Istanbul Biennial

  • April 05 2020 14:01:00

ISTANBUL
Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) since 1987, the Istanbul Biennial, in collaboration with the artists that participated in the previous editions, opened two artist films to online access every Friday in weekly periods as of April 3.

More than 30 films will be made temporarily public on Istanbul Biennial’s website and İKSV’s Vimeo account for everyone to enjoy in times of social isolation necessitated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The online selection kicks off with two special films: The 13th Istanbul Biennial artist Basim Magdy’s “13 Essential Rules for Understanding the World” and the 15th Istanbul Biennial artist Volkan Aslan’s “Home Sweet Home” are available to stream on April 10.

The artists who will take part in the online selection with their films in the coming weeks are Halil Altındere, Francis Alÿs, Volkan Aslan, Ozan Atalan, Alper Aydın, Rossella Biscotti, Kristina Buch, Vajiko Chachkhiani, Jonathas de Andrade, Elmas Deniz, Jonah Freeman & Justin Lowe, Jorge Galindo & Santiago Sierra, Theaster Gates, Suzanne Husky, Pierre Huyghe, Emre Hüner, Rashid Johnson, Georgie Nettell, Armin Linke, Maider López, Basim Magdy, Melvin Moti, Erkan Özgen, Zeyno Pekünlü, Cheng Ran, Mika Rottenberg, Pelin Tan and Anton Vidokle, Kaari Upson, Adrián Villar Rojas and Phillip Zach.

The 16th edition of the Istanbul Biennial was held with the title “The Seventh Continent” between Sept. 14 and Nov. 10, 2019.

