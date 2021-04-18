Spanish cyclist Gallego wins Cycling Tour of Turkey

AYDIN

Spanish cyclist Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego of France’s Delko team won the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey (TUR) on April 18, claiming his very own turquoise jersey.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck Quickstep won yesterday’s final stage, with a 160.3-kilometer route from Bodrum to Kuşadası to claim his fourth stage win in this year’s TUR but lost the sprinter’s green jersey to Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin Fenix.

Gallego, 26, completed the eight-stage 1,244-kilometer tour in 29 hours, 19 minutes and 40 seconds -- one second ahead of Australian rider Jay Vine of the Alpecin Fenix.

Expressing his excitement and happiness on receiving the trophy, Gallego said: Today, it was a pretty difficult stage, but we did well tactically. It was really important for me to win the TUR. Turkey is a fantastic country; it’s beautiful. The race was very well organized,” he added.

Argentine cyclist Eduardo Sepulveda of Italy’s Androni Giocattoli Sidermec came in third, losing with six seconds.

Vitaliy Buts of Turkish team Salcano Sakarya won the climber’s jersey while Ivar Slik became the “Beauties of Turkey” winner.

Cavendish won the final stage in three hours, 24 minutes and 38 seconds.

Expressing his happiness, Cavendish said, “Four wins is a lot more than I expected before the Cycling Tour of Turkey.”