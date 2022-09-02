Spain’s tomato food fight fiesta returns after pandemic

Spain’s tomato food fight fiesta returns after pandemic

BUNOL
Spain’s tomato food fight fiesta returns after pandemic

Thousands of revelers splattered each other with tomatoes on Wednesday in the Spanish town of Bunol celebrating the return of the annual “Tomatina” food fight after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A convoy of six trucks carrying 130 tons of ripe tomatoes rolled through the eastern town’s narrow streets, as teams on board distributed the load among the baying crowd for an hour-long frenzy.

The festival, billed as “the world’s biggest food fight,” has become a major draw for foreigners, in particular from Australia, Britain, Japan and the United States.

But this year only 15,000 of the 20,000 available tickets sold as fewer people from Asia made the trip due to lingering COVID-19 travel restrictions, local officials said.

The bang of fireworks set off the free-for-all at noon and within minutes the streets were bathed in red goo.

Revelers, some wearing goggles to protect their eyes, bent down to pick up tomatoes from the ground to throw while others lay in the pulp.

“We have come to the ’Tomatina’ because it’s the craziest thing we have seen here,” Patricio, a tourist from Mexico, told local television station A Punt.

The town of around 9,500 people has since 2013 charged a participation fee to control the growing numbers who had flocked to the festival last held in 2019 before Covid curbs.

“We were really eager to resume our beloved party, to once again be able to throw tomatoes at each other and release all the adrenaline we built up these last two years,” said Maria Valles, Bunol’s town councillor for tourism.

The food fight is followed by festivities including concerts and contests which last into the night.

The “Tomatina” started in 1945 when locals brawling in the street at a folk festival grabbed tomatoes from a grocer’s stall and let loose.

In 2002 Spain’s tourism secretary named the event a “festivity of international tourist interest” because of its popularity.

The “Tomatina” has inspired similar celebrations in Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile and the United States.

Tomatoe, fiesta,

TÜRKIYE Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts

Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

  2. Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

    Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

  3. Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

    Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

  4. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  5. US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings

    US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings
Recommended
Is it back to normal at the movies

Is it back to normal at the movies?
Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant
End of the road for New York’s horse-drawn carriages

End of the road for New York’s horse-drawn carriages?
Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait can’t match $19M lunch bid

Sale of Warren Buffett portrait can’t match $19M lunch bid
Webb telescope finds CO2 for 1st time in exoplanet atmosphere

Webb telescope finds CO2 for 1st time in exoplanet atmosphere
WORLD Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address that the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents “threatens the very foundation of our republic,” as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
ECONOMY UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

Political uncertainty and growing economic woes, including spiralling inflation and the threat of a recession, are weighing heavily on the British pound, against both the U.S. dollar and the also struggling euro.
SPORTS Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Assailants opened fire on Sept. 1 on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.