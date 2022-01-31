Spain economy grows by 5 percent in 2021: statistics institute

  • January 31 2022 07:00:00

Spain economy grows by 5 percent in 2021: statistics institute

MADRID- Agence France-Presse
Spain economy grows by 5 percent in 2021: statistics institute

Spain’s economy grew by 5.0 percent in 2021, showing a remarkable bounceback from a year earlier but below the government’s target, an initial estimate by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Jan. 28.

The government had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 6.5 percent in 2021 after a year in which it contracted by nearly 11 percent in one of the worst results of the eurozone. Such a forecast was considered unrealistic by economists.

However the INE estimate outdid the expectations of the Bank of Spain and the OECD, which were both estimating growth of 4.5 percent.

And it also exceeded the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had expected the economy to grow by 4.6 percent.

The INE figures showed the economy grew by 2.0 percent in the last quarter, largely resisting the emergence of the Omicron variant and supply problems that affected production.

It had reached 2.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Fourth-quarter growth was also achieved despite sluggish consumption, which fell by 1.2 percent.

In recent months, Spanish household spending has suffered from soaring inflation, which reached a 30-year high of 6.5 percent in December due to surging energy prices.

According to Funcas think tank, inflation is expected to slow slightly in 2022 but remain at a high of around 3.5 percent, while growth should accelerate to 5.6 percent, allowing for the losses of 2020 to be finally reversed.

The Spanish government, which is predicting growth levels of 7.0 percent this year, well above the expectations of the main economic bodies.

It had initially pledged a return to pre-pandemic growth by the end of 2021.

But this is unlikely to happen until early 2023, according to the European Commission.

Despite growth being lower than his government’s forecasts, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in he was “satisfied with the smooth running of the economy”.

He added in a statement that the 140 billion euros in European Union pandmemic recovery funds which Spain will receive by 2026 are “a historic opportunity to reindustrialize, modernize and advance.”

TURKEY Vaccination rate high, but caution still needed, says health minister

Vaccination rate high, but caution still needed, says health minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

    Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

  2. Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

    Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

  3. Eleven people detained in relation to high-profile lawyer murder

    Eleven people detained in relation to high-profile lawyer murder

  4. Government to scrutinize TV shows to ‘protect core values’

    Government to scrutinize TV shows to ‘protect core values’

  5. Blizzard may provide pandemic respite to Istanbul: Experts

    Blizzard may provide pandemic respite to Istanbul: Experts
Recommended
Turkey to ramp up its share in $150 bln gaming industry

Turkey to ramp up its share in $150 bln gaming industry
Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş
Argentina reaches debt deal with IMF

Argentina reaches debt deal with IMF
Startups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age

Startups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age
China factory activity edges down in January

China factory activity edges down in January
TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES
WORLD After the blizzard, the East Coast digs out under sunny sky

After the blizzard, the East Coast digs out under sunny sky

The sun shone down on much of the East Coast on Sunday, a day after a vicious nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to many areas, and left more than 100,000 customers without power for a stretch that could last into Monday.

ECONOMY Turkey to ramp up its share in $150 bln gaming industry

Turkey to ramp up its share in $150 bln gaming industry

Some 40 games developed by participants were presented at the end of the 3rd Digiage game developers’ camp, which brought together officials, developers, investors and academics
SPORTS Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal says he "doesn’t care much" if his record 21st Grand Slam title makes him the best men’s tennis player in history, after edging ahead of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his thrilling Australian Open win.