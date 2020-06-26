Space tourists to make 1st spacewalk in history

  • June 26 2020 09:16:30

Space tourists to make 1st spacewalk in history

MOSCOW
Space tourists to make 1st spacewalk in history

A Russian private space corporation announced on June 25 that it would take two tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023, with one for the first time in history to perform a spacewalk with a trained cosmonaut.

Energia will prepare and carry the tourists to the Russian sector of the ISS on a Soyuz MS spacecraft under an agreement signed between the firm and the US' Space Adventures Inc., Energia's press service said in a statement on its official website.

"Earlier, in the period from 2001 to 2009, RSC Energia and Roscosmos successfully completed eight short-term commercial flights to the Russian segment of the ISS on Soyuz spacecraft under contracts with Space Adventures Inc. Space tourists were: Dennis Tito (USA, 2001), Mark Shuttleworth (UK, 2002), Greg Olsen (USA, 2006), Anousheh Ansari (USA, 2006), Richard Garriott (USA, 2008), Charles Simoni (USA, 2007, 2009) and Guy Laliberte (Canada, 2009)," it said.

The cost of space travel rose from $20 million in 2001 to $35 million in 2009, when the last commercial flight was launched.

Space Adventures has called tenders for potential space travelers to become "the first private citizen to walk in space" on its website, meaning that though the contracts may already have been sealed, the tourists have not yet been chosen.

In 2010, Russia suspended commercial flights to the ISS due to an increase in the station's crew size, using the seats for expedition crews that would previously have been sold to paying spaceflight participants.

In 2011, Soyuz spacecraft became the only mean of transporting manned missions to the ISS when the U.S. abandoned the state program of crewed flights

The U.S. last year announced that it would not extend the contract on the delivery to the ISS of its astronauts, who are expected to be delivered by the U.S.-based SpaceX corporation's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sotheby’s to auction portrait of Mehmed II

    Sotheby’s to auction portrait of Mehmed II

  2. Expensive services at Turkish beach clubs spark controversy once again

    Expensive services at Turkish beach clubs spark controversy once again

  3. Elderly allowed to travel for tourism

    Elderly allowed to travel for tourism

  4. China registers Turkey's first indigenous car design

    China registers Turkey's first indigenous car design

  5. Istanbul Municipality buys Ottoman sultan’s portrait 

    Istanbul Municipality buys Ottoman sultan’s portrait 
Recommended
Habitat loss threatens Turkeys unique salamander: Expert

Habitat loss threatens Turkey's unique salamander: Expert
Istanbul to get long-awaited cultural center this year

Istanbul to get long-awaited cultural center this year

Teacher depicts Turkish fables on water with marble painting art

Teacher depicts Turkish fables on water with marble painting art
Caretta caretta nests detected on Patara beach

Caretta caretta nests detected on Patara beach
Karaburun draws visitors for its underwater beauties

Karaburun draws visitors for its underwater beauties
Istanbul Municipality buys Ottoman sultan’s portrait

Istanbul Municipality buys Ottoman sultan’s portrait 
WORLD Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

German chemical giant Bayer said on June 24 it had agreed to pay more than $10 billion to end a wave of lawsuits from Americans who say their cancers were caused by its Roundup weedkiller.

ECONOMY Istanbul ranks 16th among top 100 emerging ecosystems

Istanbul ranks 16th among top 100 emerging ecosystems

The metropolis of Istanbul ranks in the top 20 on a list of the world’s 100 best “emerging ecosystems” for startups, Turkey’s technology and industry minister announced on June 25. 
SPORTS Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought

Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions on June 25, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social-distancing to celebrate uproariously.