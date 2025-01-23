South Korea’s growth slowed in Q4 amid political crisis

South Korea’s growth slowed in Q4 amid political crisis

SEOUL
South Korea’s growth slowed in Q4 amid political crisis

South Korea's economic growth slowed in the last quarter of 2024, data from the Central Bank showed on Thursday as the country struggled with the fallout from impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law.

"GDP in the fourth quarter expanded 0.1 percent quarter on quarter and 1.2 percent on year," the central bank said in a statement, the lowest quarterly growth rate of the year after Yoon attempted to suspend civilian rule Dec. 3.

For the full year, the economy grew by 2 percent, the Central Bank said, which was 0.2 percentage points below forecasts, amid ongoing political chaos which experts say has affected consumer confidence and domestic demand.

The 2 percent expansion for Asia's fourth-largest economy marks a 0.6 percentage point increase from 2023 growth.

In an earlier forecast for 2025 economic growth, the Bank of Korea cited the Dec. 3 martial law declaration and Dec. 29 Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 as having "significantly dampened economic sentiment."

In that forecast the central bank also revised its full year 2025 growth forecast down to 1.6 to 1.7 percent, down from an earlier projection of 1.9 percent.

"Korea's economy continued to struggle in Q4 and we suspect that the weakness in activity could persist in the near term due to the ongoing political crisis," said Shivaan Tandon, Capital Economics.

"Domestic demand remains the main source of the weakness in the economy," he said in a note, pointing to slowing growth in consumer spending.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

    Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

  3. MGK updates top security document

    MGK updates top security document

  4. DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

    Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Recommended
Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data
Over 4 trillion Turkish Liras invested in tangible assets

Over 4 trillion Turkish Liras invested in tangible assets
Central Bank delivers another 250 bps interest rate cut

Central Bank delivers another 250 bps interest rate cut
40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders
Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data
Japans exports hit record high, but trade deficit continues

Japan's exports hit record high, but trade deficit continues
WORLD Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

The consumer confidence index declined by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January after rising 1.9 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿