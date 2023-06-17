South Korean travelers return to Cappadocia

South Korean travelers return to Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR
South Korean travelers return to Cappadocia

The number of South Korean tourists visiting Türkiye’s famous Cappadocia has been on the rise again after arrivals from this country slumped in the wake of COVID-19.

This year, some 250,000 South Korean tourists are expected to visit Cappadocia, which is on the UNESCO Cultural Heritage list.

However, arrivals from other Far Eastern countries are yet to bounce back.

Hoteliers in the tourist hot spot have high expectations regarding the Chinese market. They are hoping that Chinese travelers may soon start to visit Cappadocia in groups.

South Korean tourists mostly prefer culture tourism routes. They first arrive in Istanbul then travel to other locations in Türkiye, such as Cappadocia and the ancient city of Ephesus.

“For the time being, South Korea is the most vibrant market among the Asian markets. Arrivals from this country since March have been promising,” Teyfik Ölmez, the head of the Cappadocia Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (KAPTİD) told daily Milliyet, noting that the earthquakes which hit the southern provinces in early February affected the tourism activity in Cappadocia.

Visits from South Korea started to pick up in 2022 and this upward trend continues this year, said Ölmez.

Spring and autumn were the high season in Cappadocia in the past year, but now people come to the region in summer months too, he said.

Tourist arrivals from Far East countries have been rising over the years but it was particularly the case with South Korea in the past two years, according to Ömer Tosun, the president of the KAPYAD, another hoteliers’ association in Cappadocia.

Tosun expects more tourist inflows into the region from China, noting that Cappadocia is also popular with Latin American travelers and holidaymakers from North America. He voiced hope that Turkish Airlines’ flights to Mexico could lure more tourists into the region.

Economy,

WORLD Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

    Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

  2. At least 25 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

    At least 25 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

  3. Turkish, Dutch, US defense chiefs hold talks 

    Turkish, Dutch, US defense chiefs hold talks 

  4. Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as African leaders urge de-escalation

    Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as African leaders urge de-escalation

  5. Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

    Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz
Recommended
Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz
End-year inflation expectations deteriorate

End-year inflation expectations deteriorate
Central banks diverge over regional challenges

Central banks diverge over regional challenges
Russian oil revenues down nearly 50 percent on price cap: US

Russian oil revenues down nearly 50 percent on price cap: US
Russians’ holiday bookings for Türkiye on rise

Russians’ holiday bookings for Türkiye on rise
Foreign investors keeping eye on economic policies

Foreign investors keeping eye on economic policies
WORLD Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

President Vladimir Putin on Friday confirmed Russia had sent nuclear arms to its ally Belarus which borders Ukraine.
ECONOMY Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

The government is considering revising the medium-term program in September, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.