South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested

SEOUL

South Korean prosecutors raided the headquarters of the former party of jailed ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday to gather evidence in an election meddling case against his wife, a day after she was arrested on corruption and other charges.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee was arrested late Aug. 12 on a range of charges including stock manipulation and corruption, prosecutors said.

Her arrest came hours after Seoul Central District Court reviewed the prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant against the 52-year-old.

The court granted the warrant, citing the risk of tampering with evidence, after prosecutors submitted an 848-page opinion laying out Kim's alleged "unlawful acts."

Prosecutors said yesterday they raided the People Power Party office to collect evidence of Kim's alleged meddling in parliamentary elections.

Yoon quit the party in May after his removal from office but endorsed its candidate in the snap presidential election that was won by the Democratic Party's Lee Jae Myung.

Opposition leader Song Eon-seog slammed the raid as "nothing short of gangster behavior."

"I cannot contain my outrage at the Lee Jae Myung administration's ruthless political persecution and retaliation against the opposition, spearheaded by the special prosecution," Song said at a news briefing.

The charges against Kim include violations of capital market and financial investment laws, as well as political funds laws.

Last week, Kim underwent hours-long questioning by prosecutors, who filed for an arrest warrant the next day.

"I sincerely apologize for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance," Kim said as she arrived at the prosecutors' office on Aug. 13.