South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested

South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested

SEOUL
South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested

South Korean prosecutors raided the headquarters of the former party of jailed ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday to gather evidence in an election meddling case against his wife, a day after she was arrested on corruption and other charges.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee was arrested late Aug. 12 on a range of charges including stock manipulation and corruption, prosecutors said.

Her arrest came hours after Seoul Central District Court reviewed the prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant against the 52-year-old.

The court granted the warrant, citing the risk of tampering with evidence, after prosecutors submitted an 848-page opinion laying out Kim's alleged "unlawful acts."

Prosecutors said yesterday they raided the People Power Party office to collect evidence of Kim's alleged meddling in parliamentary elections.

Yoon quit the party in May after his removal from office but endorsed its candidate in the snap presidential election that was won by the Democratic Party's Lee Jae Myung.

Opposition leader Song Eon-seog slammed the raid as "nothing short of gangster behavior."

"I cannot contain my outrage at the Lee Jae Myung administration's ruthless political persecution and retaliation against the opposition, spearheaded by the special prosecution," Song said at a news briefing.

The charges against Kim include violations of capital market and financial investment laws, as well as political funds laws.

Last week, Kim underwent hours-long questioning by prosecutors, who filed for an arrest warrant the next day.

"I sincerely apologize for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance," Kim said as she arrived at the prosecutors' office on Aug. 13.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio
LATEST NEWS

  1. Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

    Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

    Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

  3. Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

    Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

  4. Erdoğan pledges 'Century of Türkiye' reform agenda

    Erdoğan pledges 'Century of Türkiye' reform agenda

  5. Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

    Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case
Recommended
Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio
Irans president mocks Netanyahu over water pledge

Iran's president mocks Netanyahu over water pledge
UK envoy faces criticism over Turkish Cyprus visit

UK envoy faces criticism over Turkish Cyprus visit
Israel approves new West Bank settlement project

Israel approves new West Bank settlement project
Japan Expo visitors stranded overnight by halted train

Japan Expo visitors stranded overnight by halted train
At least 40 dead in Sudans cholera outbreak

At least 40 dead in Sudan's cholera outbreak
UK PM hosts Zelensky in London on eve of US-Russia summit

UK PM hosts Zelensky in London on eve of US-Russia summit
WORLD Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks, adding he was hopeful of imminent progress towards ending the war.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Türkiye’s Central Bank left its year-end inflation forecast for 2025 unchanged at 24 percent, Governor Fatih Karahan announced on Aug. 14.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿