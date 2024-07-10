South Korea Samsung union declares 'indefinite' strike

South Korea Samsung union declares 'indefinite' strike

SEOUL
South Korea Samsung union declares indefinite strike

Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union shout slogans during a rally outside of Samsung Electronics' Hwaseong campus in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, July 8, 2024.

A union representing tens of thousands of workers at Samsung Electronics in South Korea said on Wednesday it would extend a three-day strike indefinitely in a bid to force management to negotiate.

"[We] declare a second indefinite general strike from July 10, after learning that the management has no willingness to talk," the National Samsung Electronics Union said in a statement.

More than 5,000 members stopped working on July 8 for what was meant to be a three-day strike, part of a long-running battle over pay and benefits.

The move follows a one-day walkout in June, the first such collective action at the company, which went decades without unionization.

The union has more than 30,000 members, more than a fifth of the company's total workforce.

Samsung said on July 9 that there had been no disruption to production, the Yonhap news agency reported, although the union claimed that the strike was having a major impact.

"We have confirmed the clear disruption in production, and the management will regret this choice," the union said in the statement announcing the indefinite strike.

"The longer the strike lasts, the more the management will suffer, and eventually, they will kneel and come to the negotiation table. We are confident of victory."

The union blamed Samsung management for "obstructing" the strike, saying they did not appear willing to engage in dialogue.

It urged more workers to participate, including "those who are still hesitant."

"Your determination is needed to advance our goals and victory. Let us unite our strength to protect our rights and create a better future."

strikes,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

    Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

  2. Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

    Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

  3. Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

    Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

  4. Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

    Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

  5. Top education body shuts down 'evening' programs

    Top education body shuts down 'evening' programs
Recommended
Audi mulls closing Brussels plant as EV demand falters

Audi mulls closing Brussels plant as EV demand falters
Türkiyes unemployment at 8.4 pct in May

Türkiye's unemployment at 8.4 pct in May
Turkish defense sector ‘unique opportunity for NATO’

Turkish defense sector ‘unique opportunity for NATO’
Methanol-powered ship to set sail for Europes first green route

Methanol-powered ship to set sail for Europe's first 'green' route
Denmark to introduce worlds first livestock carbon tax

Denmark to introduce world's first livestock carbon tax
BYD investment ‘to have catalyst effect’

BYD investment ‘to have catalyst effect’
WORLD Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

NATO leaders on Thursday will hold talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and turn their attention to the challenge from China at a meeting with Asian partners, as they wrap up a three-day summit in Washington.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Lamine Yamal has dazzled at Euro 2024 but it was on July 9 night in Munich he came of age with a sensational strike against France to fire Spain into the final with a 2-1 victory.
﻿