South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

SEOUL
South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday accused Israel of failing to "reflect" on allegations of rights abuses by its forces, after Israel decried him for amplifying social media "disinformation".

The Seoul leader irked Israel's foreign ministry this week with his comments on a social media video with a caption purporting it showed Israeli soldiers torturing and pushing a "Palestinian kid" off a roof.

"I need to look into whether this is true, and if so, what measures have been taken," Lee said Friday on X.

However it appeared to show the different angle of an incident captured by AFPTV in the West Bank two years ago, when reporters saw an Israeli soldier use his foot to push the body of an apparently dead adult man off a roof.

In 2024 the White House called the footage "deeply disturbing" and said it had demanded an explanation from Israel amid its intensifying raids on the West Bank, which it has occupied since 1967.

Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday the incident was already "investigated and addressed".

"President Lee Jae Myung, for some strange reason, chose to dig up a story from 2024 and to cite a fake account that falsely presented it as a current event," said a ministry social media statement.

"This account is notorious for spreading anti-Israeli disinformation and falsehoods about Israel," it added.

South Korea's foreign ministry attempted to defuse the escalating social media confrontation.

In a statement it said Lee's post — which drew parallels between alleged Israeli abuses and historical atrocities against Jews and Koreans — was a call to "universal human rights rather than an opinion on any specific issue".

But on Saturday Lee issued another pointed social media missive, commenting on a news article detailing Israel's backlash against his remarks.

"It's disappointing that you don't even once reflect on the criticisms from people around the world who are suffering and struggling due to relentless anti-human rights and anti-international law actions," he said.

"When I am in pain, others feel that pain just as deeply."

South Korea, an ally of Israel's biggest international backer the United States, has generally maintained a balanced stance on strife in the Middle East, without backing any one side in the conflict.

tensions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes
Fiberglass homes aim to offer more dignity for displaced in Gaza

Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza
Russia and Ukraine set to begin Easter truce

Russia and Ukraine set to begin Easter truce
Pakistan PM meets US VP Vance as peace talks commence

Pakistan PM meets US VP Vance as peace talks 'commence'
Artemis II astronauts return to Earth

Artemis II astronauts return to Earth
Trump says Iran has no cards beyond Hormuz control

Trump says Iran has 'no cards' beyond Hormuz control
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿