South Korea posts record January exports on chip boom

SEOUL
South Korea posted its highest-ever exports for the month of January, official data showed on Feb. 1, fuelled by a global AI boom heavily reliant on chips made in the country.

The total value of January's exports was $65.8 billion, a 33.9 percent rise on-year, according to a trade ministry statement, marking the first time they surpassed a $60 billion threshold for the month.

Home to the world's leading memory chip makers, South Korean products have become crucial to AI infrastructure.

Technology giants Samsung and SK both posted record quarterly operating profits in the October-December period.

"Semiconductor exports came in at $20.5 billion, a 102.7 percent increase," the ministry said, the second-highest monthly chips exports.

The record was set a month earlier, when the country exported chips worth $20.8 billion.

Automobile exports increased 21.7 percent on-year to $6 billon thanks to the strong performance of hybrid and electric cars, it said.

It comes as Seoul is scrambling to respond to US President Donald Trump's announcement earlier this week that he was raising tariffs on South Korean goods to 25 percent from 15 percent, accusing the South Korean legislature of not having ratified their trade deal.

Seoul and Washington struck a deal in October with Seoul pledging investment in the U.S. in exchange for slicing tariffs from 25 to 15 percent.

Seoul's presidential office insisted in November that the deal does not require parliamentary approval, arguing it represents a memorandum of understanding rather than a binding legal document.

South Korean Trade and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met his U.S. counterpart Howard Lutnick in Washington following the hike announcement and returned to Seoul on Saturday.

"There was considerable disappointment (from the U.S.) over the fact that the special bill remains pending in the National Assembly," Kim told reporters at the airport, adding that talks would continue.

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
