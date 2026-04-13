South Korea, Poland vow deeper defense ties

South Korea, Poland vow deeper defense ties

SEOUL
South Korea, Poland vow deeper defense ties

South Korea and Poland pledged to deepen their defense partnership Monday, as the European country modernizes its military following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw has emerged as a key buyer of arms from Seoul, and the countries signed a weapons deal worth over $40 billion in 2022.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is in Seoul for the first such visit in 27 years and held a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Monday.

"Mutually beneficial defense cooperation between the two countries will be further expanded," Lee told a joint press conference afterwards.

He stressed the "steady implementation" of the 2022 agreement, calling it "essential for deepening and advancing our defense industry cooperation."

Under the deal, Poland has bought South Korean military hardware including tanks, self-propelled howitzers and rocket launchers.

Some of those weapons are now "operating proudly across Poland's vast plains, helping to safeguard the country's territory and protect its people," Lee said in his opening remarks before the summit.

Seoul and Warsaw would elevate ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," he added.

Poland, a member of the European Union and the NATO defense bloc, has stood firmly behind neighboring Ukraine.

South Korea has backed Kiev, especially since North Korea deployed troops to support Russia, but has stopped short of supplying lethal weapons, citing a domestic ban on militarily aiding countries at war.

Tusk described South Korea as "Poland's second-most important ally after the United States", according to a Korean translation of his opening remarks.

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