Sound of Europe Festival to meet music lovers in three cities

ISTANBUL

The Sound of Europe Festival, which brings together new and successful sounds of European music with musicians from Türkiye, will meet with music lovers in its second edition in three cities in September.

The festival was realized last year with the initiative of the Istanbul and Ankara branches of the European Union National Culture Institutes (EUNIC), one of the European networks supported by the European Union Creative Europe Program, and Istanbul’s Kadıköy and Ankara’s Çankaya Municipalities.

This year the festival will take place on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at Istanbul Alan Kadıköy, Ankara Çankaya Ahlatlıbel Atatürk Park and İzmir Bostanlı Observation Terrace. In the festival, more than 70 foreign and local artists from Europe and Türkiye will greet the audience in more than 30 concerts.

Offering a unique platform to young European and Turkish music bands, the Sound of Europe Festival also expands its scope by adding workshops and master classes, as well as concerts to be held in three different cities for three days.

Deli Teli rom France, Effetto Carsico from Italy, Kid Colling from Luxsemburg, Martin Brunner frm the Czech Republic, Monika Bulanda Trio from Poland, Sunkissed Child from England, Candlelight Ficus from Austria, Mara Aranda from Spain, Chefket from Germany, Tuhaf from Denmark, Vila Navio from Portugal and

Sarp Keskiner & Jan Mittendorp Duo from the Netherlands are among the bands to join the festival.

Participation in the festival will be free of charge.