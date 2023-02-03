Sony hikes net profit forecast as weak yen boosts gaming

Sony hikes net profit forecast as weak yen boosts gaming

TOKYO
Sony hikes net profit forecast as weak yen boosts gaming

Sony upgraded its annual net profit forecast yesterday, saying it expects strong results in its key gaming sector as the weak yen inflates profits on products sold abroad.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant said net profit in the April-December period jumped five percent year-on-year to 809 billion yen ($6.3 billion).

This was partly thanks to strong sales in the game, music and imaging-and-sensors sectors in the third quarter, an important holiday shopping period, the company said.

In the 2022-23 financial year, Sony Group now expects net profits of 870 billion yen, up from the previous estimate of 840 billion yen.

Sony’s massive global entertainment business, from streaming services to blockbuster films and the PlayStation, as well as digital camera components, has benefited from the fall of the yen over the past year.

The Japanese currency has gained ground against the greenback in recent months but one dollar still buys around 128 yen, compared to around 114 yen one year ago.

Operating income in the gaming division “is expected to be higher than the November forecast mainly due to the positive impact of foreign exchange rates,” Sony said.

Sony sold 12.8 million PlayStation 5 units in the first nine months of the current financial year, already more than the 11.5 million sold in 2021-22, when production was hit by supply chain problems.

Game sales will also have an important bearing on financial results, Hideki Yasuda of Toyo Securities told AFP.

“Sony is expected to aim for higher hardware sales in the coming fiscal year. What is key is whether software sales will also increase to keep up with higher hardware sales,” Yasuda said.

The PS5 has some major titles in the pipeline, including the “highly anticipated” game “Final Fantasy XVI,” he added.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Visitors rush to see returned treasures

Visitors rush to see returned treasures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Visitors rush to see returned treasures

    Visitors rush to see returned treasures

  2. ‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered

    ‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered

  3. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees

  4. Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?

    Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?

  5. Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

    Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations
Recommended
Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations
Money for early retirement, wage hike ready, says Nebati

Money for early retirement, wage hike ready, says Nebati
Shell annual profit hits record $42 billion

Shell annual profit hits record $42 billion
Türkiye sets eyes on $100 billion tourism income

Türkiye sets eyes on $100 billion tourism income
ExxonMobil reports record profits of $55.7 bln in 2022

ExxonMobil reports record profits of $55.7 bln in 2022
Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’
WORLD Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, in what Kiev suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

ECONOMY Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta on Feb. 1 reported its first annual sales drop since the company went public in 2012, but the fall was less brutal than expected, sending its share price soaring.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.