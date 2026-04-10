Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage

Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage

ISTANBUL
Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage

Sonar Istanbul, one of Türkiye’s leading music and technology events, will meet audiences for its 10th edition on April 10–11 at Zorlu PSM.

 

The festival will once again present a diverse program combining music, creativity and technology.

 

Zorlu PSM Deputy Director Levent Dokuzer said the event is more than just a music festival, describing it as a tool of cultural diplomacy. Noting that the festival originated in Barcelona, he highlighted the significance of its long-running Istanbul edition.

 

This year’s program will feature both returning names and emerging artists, alongside a strong focus on artificial intelligence. Panels will explore AI integration across various fields, from gaming to fashion, as well as its role in cultural sustainability.

 

A key highlight will be the digital stage at Zorlu PSM, where selected works from an open call will be presented. Out of more than 300 submissions, six projects by artists from countries ranging from Thailand to the United States have been chosen for exhibition.

 

The festival will also introduce the Sonar+D Expo for the first time, showcasing projects developed by students using artificial intelligence, including digital storytelling, games and design works.

 

In addition to DJ sets and live performances, the event will host international artists such as Charlotte de Witte, Apparat, Polo & Pan and Cora Novoa, along with Turkish acts including Istanbul Modular Ensemble and Zeynep Erbay.

 

The festival’s creative and technology platform Sonar+D will host a series of panels, talks and workshops, addressing topics such as artificial intelligence in the cultural economy, algorithmic fashion design, AI in video game development and the future of music ecosystems.

 

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage directly in production processes through workshops, including live coding sessions and AI-driven content creation.

 

As part of Sonar+D Expo, an “AI & Creativity” exhibition by students from Sabancı University will present a wide range of works, from AI-assisted music videos to fashion and game design.

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