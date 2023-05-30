Some parties to serve without leaders in new term

ANKARA

Despite a substantial variety of political parties to serve, most of their leaders will be absent from the newly elected parliament.

The 28th term parliament, renewed by a 63-percent change in the deputies, will start its duty with a swearing-in ceremony in the following days.

Deputies from 15 political parties of five groups will serve in the new parliament, whereas the leaders of most of them will not be present in the legislative body as deputies.

The leaders of five of the six parties that make up the Nation Alliance would have served as vice presidents or ministers if their joint candidate and the leader of the Republican People Party (CHP) leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, had become the president.

In accordance with the principle of “separation of powers” in Türkiye, vice presidents and ministers cannot be selected from among deputies.

While Kılıçdaroğlu did not enter the parliament as he was a presidential candidate, İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener, DEVA Party Chairman Ali Babacan, Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu, Felicity Party Chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu and Democratic Party leader Gültekin Uysal did not run in the parliamentary elections as well due to their election strategies of the alliance.

These parties will be represented by their respective group chairmen in the parliament instead of a leader.

Manisa Deputy Özgür Özel is expected to be appointed as the CHP’s group chairman.

At the same time, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will also be represented by a deputy group chairman.

On the other hand, the leaders of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Green Left Party (YSP) will serve in the parliament.

The establishment of a joint group of the DEVA Party, the Future Party, the Felicity Party and the Democratic Party under one roof is also on the agenda of the Nation Alliance.

According to the bylaws of the parliament, a group can only be formed with the participation of at least 20 deputies.