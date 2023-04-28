Some 5.2 mln women use KADES app: Soylu

Some 5.2 mln women use KADES app: Soylu

Some 5.2 mln women use KADES app: Soylu

KADES, an emergency support application for women which directs security units to the place of violence in just minutes upon notification, has been downloaded by more than 5.2 million women since 2018, the country’s interior minister Süleyman Soylu has said.

Interior Minister and Istanbul 2nd District Deputy Candidate Süleyman Soylu met with the heads of women’s NGOs at the Haliç Congress Center within the framework of his election advertising activities.

Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız, women representatives from Justice and Development Party (AKP) district branches and party executives attended the program.

Soylu touched upon the measures regarding violence against women during his speech.

Speaking about the number of women working within the Interior Ministry, Soylu stated that the highest number of women district governors in the history of the ministry was 32 in 2016 and that this number increased to 135 in six and a half years.

The minister stated that there are three female governors in the country currently, in the northern province of Bartın and the Central Anatolian provinces of Nevşehir and Afyon.

While explaining the work done to prevent violence against women, Soylu claimed that vital steps have been taken on the issue and that there has been a 12 percent decrease in femicides since 2021, as the annual number of femicides was 309 in 2021 and 279 in 2022.

“We are putting forward serious work on this issue. Our constitution, our laws and the state are working in coordination, and especially as a ministry, we have taken crucial steps here,” Soylu said.

He pointed out that the ministry introduced the KADES application to the country, which has received awards worldwide and is appreciated by many European countries, adding that currently, 5,205,000 women have downloaded the application.

Stressing that their target is for 10 million women to download it, the minister said that the number of complaints made through the app reached 718,000, and the police authorities attended each one within minutes.

TÜRKIYE Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
LATEST NEWS

  1. Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

    Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

  2. US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

    Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

  4. Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

    Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

  5. Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight

    Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight
Recommended
Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu
Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir
Regulation to limit inexperienced engineers to approve high-rises

Regulation to limit inexperienced engineers to approve high-rises
MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges

MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges
Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands

Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands
13 irregular migrants rescued off Aegean

13 irregular migrants rescued off Aegean
WORLD Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Moscow said Thursday it had denied an upcoming consular visit to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists.
ECONOMY Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg aims to deliver more than 1,000 vehicles in May, says Gürcan Karakaş, the CEO of Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.