Some 5.2 mln foreigners in Türkiye: Deputy Minister

Some 5.2 mln foreigners in Türkiye: Deputy Minister

ANKARA
Some 5.2 mln foreigners in Türkiye: Deputy Minister

The total number of foreigners in Türkiye is 5.2 million, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı has announced.

There are 3.8 million refugees in the country, including 3.5 million Syrians under temporary protection and 319,000 people under international protection, Çataklı said in a Twitter post.

A total of 1.3 million foreigners also live in Türkiye as a resident, he said, adding that the total number of foreigners is 5.2 million.

More than 1 million of these are primary, secondary, high school and university students, Çataklı also noted.

Nearly 1.3 million legal foreigners are living in Istanbul, the city with a population of 16 million, the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management said in July.

Minister Süleyman Soylu stated earlier that new foreign applications for residence permits will not be accepted in eight of Istanbul’s districts, which are Küçükçekmece, Başakşehir, Bağcılar, Avcılar, Bahçelievler, Sultangazi, Esenler and Zeytinburnu.

A total of 551,829 Syrian migrants reside in Istanbul, while the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa host 466,00 and 384,000 Syrians, respectively.

Turkey, immigration,

TÜRKIYE Kalın halts interview due to ‘dishonest journalism’

Kalın halts interview due to ‘dishonest journalism’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye determined to clear borders from terror: National Security Council

    Türkiye determined to clear borders from terror: National Security Council

  2. Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

    Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

  3. How film and TV can help the climate change battle

    How film and TV can help the climate change battle

  4. ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

    ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

  5. Russian oligarch hires waterfront mansion on Bosphorus

    Russian oligarch hires waterfront mansion on Bosphorus
Recommended
Kalın halts interview due to ‘dishonest journalism’

Kalın halts interview due to ‘dishonest journalism’
Türkiye to prevent terror corridor along Syrian border: Security Council

Türkiye to prevent terror corridor along Syrian border: Security Council
Winners to share New Year’s jackpot equally

Winners to share New Year’s jackpot equally
‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye
Cultural expenditures increased by 31.8 pct in 2021

Cultural expenditures increased by 31.8 pct in 2021
Fireworks to be set off with special permission

Fireworks to be set off with special permission
WORLD US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests.

ECONOMY Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye

Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has refuted the claims that 30,000 software developers have left Türkiye.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”