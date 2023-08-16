Some 4,630 fire ponds built around forests: Minister

ANKARA

A total of 4,630 fire water ponds and pools have been constructed around several forested areas for quick water supply to intervene in wildfires more efficiently, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced.

According to the statement made by the ministry, the construction of fire ponds and pools near forests was started in the 2003-2004 period in order for helicopters and land vehicles fighting wildfires to get water from the closest place.

So far, a total of 2,554 pools and 2,076 ponds have been built, and currently, 113 additional fire ponds are under construction, the statement read.

The locations of the pools and ponds were carefully selected taking into account the presence of fire-sensitive forests around some regions. Areas located far away from water sources, such as seas, lakes, ponds, or dams, were also prioritized.

The water holding capacities of the pools vary between 400 to 3,000 tons, the ministry also remarked.

The ministry emphasized that all fire ponds and pools are routinely checked by teams. When necessary, maintenance is carried out and pools with low water levels are replenished.

In a statement made on his social media account, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı drew attention to the importance of fire suppression pools and ponds in the fight against wildfires, noting that the total water capacity of these pools has reached 3 million tons.

The efforts to increase the number of these facilities continue uninterruptedly, the minister said.