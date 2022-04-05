Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

TEKİRDAĞ

The municipality of the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Süleymanpaşa district on April 3 set up a kilometer-long chain of tables where some 4,000 residents broker their fast together.

The municipality called the Ramadan event “Table of hearts.”

Workers spent all day setting hundreds of tables side by side on the municipality’s coastline on April 3. The residents broke their iftar in the company of chorales.

“I am happy to hold such an iftar event,” Cüneyt Yüksel, the mayor of Süleymanpaşa, said in his address before iftar and promised to gather more crowd in 2023’s Ramadan.

“Next year, we will open a People’s Garden here in the district. Today there are some 4,000 people. Next year, we will have more, I am sure.”

Turkey has entered into the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, with Turks all prepared to observe the month-long fast.

The fasting started in the early hours of April 2 with a predawn meal named sahur and ended with iftar, the meal consumed after sunset.