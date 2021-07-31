Some 30,000 people visit ‘Van Cat Villa’

VAN

Some 30,000 people have visited a center in the eastern province of Van, where rare Van cats have been put under protection, since June 1.



Van cats are domestic cats found in the Lake Van region that are famous for having heterochromia (having one eye of blue, the other of amber color).



“Tourists visiting the province come to our center, too. Especially kids love it here,” said Mehmet Bayır, the head of the center named “Van Cats Villa.”



“The only problem is they cannot touch the cats due to pandemic restrictions,” he noted.



“I hope the pandemic will be over and our visitors can pet the cats as much as they wish,” he added.



Visitors are also fond of the center. “These cats are much more beautiful than their photos online.”