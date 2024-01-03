Some 3,000 stolen artifacts returned in 2023

Some 3,000 stolen artifacts returned in 2023

ANKARA
Some 3,000 stolen artifacts returned in 2023

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that more than 3,000 artifacts were returned to the country in 2023 within the scope of the works.

"We will continue our efforts to return our artifacts stolen from our country with the same dedication and determination in 2024. In 2023, we got 3,059 of our works back. Thousands of historical heritage artifacts are now exhibited in their homeland,” Ersoy said, making a statement on his social media account.

Ersoy shared the following information about the artworks returned to Türkiye last year, saying, “Among the works are 2,940 coins from Bulgaria, most of which belong to the period of Pontus King Mithradates VI Eupator [120-63 B.C.]; a bronze statue of Septimius Severus, dating back to the 2nd-3rd centuries, originating from Burdur Boubon ancient city, and marble emperor heads dating back to the 3rd century, unearthed in Antalya Perge excavations, from the United States; a grave stele with inscriptions, originating from Gaziantep’s ancient city of Zeugma and dating back to the 2nd century, from Italy; bronze vessels dating back to the Urartian Period [9th-7th centuries B.C.], parts of horse harness, a Kusura-type idol [3rd century B.C.] and a Roman-era deer figure from Italy.”

Culture and Tourism Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
Archaeologists oppose highway project in southern Türkiye

Archaeologists oppose highway project in southern Türkiye
Rose Parade boasts floral floats, sunny skies

Rose Parade boasts floral floats, sunny skies
A boozy banana drink in Uganda is under threat

A boozy banana drink in Uganda is under threat
Turkish Whisperer sings songs for centuries

'Turkish Whisperer' sings songs for centuries
Poland calls of pavilion at Venice

Poland calls of pavilion at Venice
Oscar-tipped film gives voice to Andes plane crash dead

Oscar-tipped film gives voice to Andes plane crash dead
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.