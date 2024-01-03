Some 3,000 stolen artifacts returned in 2023

ANKARA

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that more than 3,000 artifacts were returned to the country in 2023 within the scope of the works.

"We will continue our efforts to return our artifacts stolen from our country with the same dedication and determination in 2024. In 2023, we got 3,059 of our works back. Thousands of historical heritage artifacts are now exhibited in their homeland,” Ersoy said, making a statement on his social media account.

Ersoy shared the following information about the artworks returned to Türkiye last year, saying, “Among the works are 2,940 coins from Bulgaria, most of which belong to the period of Pontus King Mithradates VI Eupator [120-63 B.C.]; a bronze statue of Septimius Severus, dating back to the 2nd-3rd centuries, originating from Burdur Boubon ancient city, and marble emperor heads dating back to the 3rd century, unearthed in Antalya Perge excavations, from the United States; a grave stele with inscriptions, originating from Gaziantep’s ancient city of Zeugma and dating back to the 2nd century, from Italy; bronze vessels dating back to the Urartian Period [9th-7th centuries B.C.], parts of horse harness, a Kusura-type idol [3rd century B.C.] and a Roman-era deer figure from Italy.”