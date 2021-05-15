Some 289 bird species observed in Turkey this year

BURDUR-Anadolu Agency

A total of 289 bird species have been reported in Turkey, according to an official statement on May 13.

This ranks Turkey 31st among 191 countries, said the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks in a statement released on World Migratory Bird Day, observed each year on the second weekend of May.

Birdwatching network ebird.org marked the "Global Big Day," noting that birdwatchers around the world observed migratory birds on May 8 and contributed by uploading their records.

According to the website, 7,232 bird species have been observed in 191 countries around the world this year.