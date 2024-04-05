Some 27 Turkish billionaires enter Forbes’ list

Some 27 Turkish billionaires enter Forbes’ list

ISTANBUL
Some 27 Turkish billionaires enter Forbes’ list

Some 27 billionaires made it to Forbes’ Richest People in the World List this year with a combined net worth of $57.7 billion.

There were 26 people from Türkiye on the list last year with a total net worth of $52.5 billion. 

According to this year’s list, Murat Ülker is the richest person in Türkiye with a net worth of $5.1 billion, followed by Şaban Cemil Kazancı with $3.5 billion.

Ülker and Kazancı rank 597th and 920th in the global list.

İpek Kıraç and Semahat Sevim Arsel come third and fourth with $3.1 billion and $3 billion, respectively.

İbrahim Erdemoğlu is the fifth richest person in Türkiye with $2.8 billion and Erman Ilıcak is sixth with $2.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the owner of drone maker Baykar Teknoloji, ranks 24th in the Türkiye and 2,410 in the global list with a net worth of $1.2 billion, while Haluk Bayraktar comes 27th in the Türkiye list with a net worth of $1.1 billion. 

Globally there are now more billionaires than ever; 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021, Forbes said.

They’re richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in the aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021.

Two-thirds of the list’s members are worth more than a year ago; only one-fourth are poorer.

The U.S. now boasts a record 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion. China remains second, with 473, including Hong Kong, worth $1.7 trillion, while India, which has 200 billionaires, also a record, ranks third.

Bertrand Arnault topped the global list with a net worth of $233 billion. Elon Musk and Jess Bezos come second and third at $195 billion and $194 billion, respectively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

    Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

  2. Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

    Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

  3. Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

    Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

  4. UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

    UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

  5. Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

    Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members
Recommended
Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek
Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit

Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit
McDonalds to acquire franchised stores in Israel

McDonald's to acquire franchised stores in Israel
Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran

Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran
Antalya draws record number of foreign tourists

Antalya draws record number of foreign tourists
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy
WORLD Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine said Friday it had destroyed at least six Russian military planes at an airbase in the southern Rostov region in a barrage of overnight drone attacks.

ECONOMY Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Türkiye’s current account deficit this year will be significantly lower than the initially forecast, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿