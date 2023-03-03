Some 202,817 students transferred from quake zone: Özer

ANKARA

With an aim to continue the education of students in the quake zone unhindered, 202,817 students have been transferred to other provinces, while all kinds of learning materials are being provided to them, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has announced.

Making a statement on the situation of students in the provinces affected by the earthquake, Özer Ankara is among the top 5 provinces accepting the highest number of transfers, with 27,679 students.

Stating that there were a total of 3,600,891 students before the earthquake in the 10 provinces that were severely affected, Özer pointed out that Hatay was the province with the highest number of students transferred to other provinces, with 66,914 students.

He also said that 167 students transferred to schools abroad, which were affiliated with the ministry.

In addition, class attendance will not be taken for the students in the quake zone during the second semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, Özer said.

Noting that the ministry is providing academic aid to quake-stricken students, Özer said: “We have reprinted textbooks for students at all grade levels and are currently delivering all kinds of materials that they need, including stationery materials.”

Meanwhile, the Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) announced that they canceled some of the language exams and the Medical Specialty Education entrance exam (TUS) in Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya provinces.

ÖSYM head Bayram Ali Ersoy noted in his statement that as exams cannot be held in these provinces, the candidates who previously chose these places to appear in the exams can choose from any other provinces in Türkiye as their exam center.

Erol Özvar, head of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), stated that while some schools started remote education at the end of February, the decision will be reviewed as of the beginning of April. He added that education might be continued in a hybrid method, combining face-to-face training with remote classes.

Özvar also said that universities can also include quake-hit students under a special category at universities in the province where their first-degree relatives reside to make it easier for them to continue their education.