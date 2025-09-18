Some $16 billion allocated to R&D, says Industry Minister

Some $16 billion allocated to R&D, says Industry Minister

ISTANBUL
Some $16 billion allocated to R&D, says Industry Minister

Türkiye increased its research and development allocation from 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 1.4 percent, thereby raising it from $1.2 billion to $16 billion per year, the Turkish industry and technology minister said.

Mehmet Fatih Kacır, while attending Türkiye’s premier tech event Teknofest 2025, said the country’s research and development human resources increased from 29,000 to over 290,000, while the number of technology parks rose from 2 to 113.

The five-day event opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sept. 17 under the organization of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry, with Anadolu serving as the global communications partner.

Speaking at the opening of Teknofest, Kacır said Türkiye’s research and development allocation reached the level of countries like Italy and Spain, adding there’s still more to go.

“We allocated significant resources and made tremendous investments in intellectual property this period, increasing the total intellectual property pool from 93,000 to 2 million registered IP rights, while the number of patent applications increased from only 414 last year to over 10,000,” he said.

“Economic independence is not possible without technological independence,” he noted, adding that Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative is a key component in achieving its “Century of Türkiye” goals.

 

 

 

 

industry minister,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July
Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel

Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel
Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties

Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties
East Germanys empty towns try to lure people with trial living

East Germany's empty towns try to lure people with 'trial living'
Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars

Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars
Economic stability strengthening: Şimşek tells business leaders

Economic stability strengthening: Şimşek tells business leaders
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿