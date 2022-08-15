Some 11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

ANKARA

A total of 11 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry and the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) have announced.

The ministry said that five PKK terrorists were neutralized by the Turkish army in the regions of Claw-Lock and Claw-Tiger operations in northern Iraq.

“The struggle will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized,” the ministry said in its post on social media.

Meanwhile, MİT announced that six PKK/KCK terrorists, four in Hakurk and two in Metina regions, were neutralized in simultaneous operations carried out in northern Iraq.

The Claw Operations, which started on May 28, 2019, are the continuation of the cross-border military action previously launched by the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.