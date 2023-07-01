Some 109 illegal immigrants caught in Izmir

IZMIR

Police teams have caught 109 irregular migrants during an operation in the western province of Izmir’s Konak district.

Teams from the Izmir Directorate General of Combating Irregular Migration and Deportation Procedures, who carried out an operation in the Basmane neighborhood of Konak district in the past days, conducted another operation against irregular migrants in the same region.

During the operation by the teams, who are working against irregular migrants who do not have the legal right to stay in the country working without permits or preparing for illegal border crossing, 109 foreign national irregular migrants were caught.

The unregistered migrants were delivered to the Deportation Center after their procedures.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrants are feared dead from a migrant boat sinking nearly two weeks ago off southwestern Greece. Some accounts suggest the accident might have happened when a Greek vessel tried to tow the overcrowded migrant boat into Italian waters.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.