Some 1 million students to enroll at universities

ISTANBUL

Around 1 million students out of the nearly 3 million who appeared in the university entrance exams have become eligible to enroll in universities for the forthcoming academic year, with 10 students getting flawless scores in their respective fields.

The results of the university exams held on June 17-18 were announced on July 20, and students who have passed the threshold score will be able to choose the universities they wish to enroll at between July 27 and August 8.

While a total of 3.5 million candidates applied for this year’s exams, about 2.9 million of them took the first session of the exams.

According to Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK), the university entrance exams held in 2023 had the highest participation rate among the candidates.

Universities around the nation have nearly 1 million open quotas for associate and bachelor’s degrees. Accordingly, only one out of every three candidates has a chance to enroll in a university.

There were 10 students from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Konya, Niğde and Afyonkarahisar provinces who answered all questions correctly and scored 500 full points in the exam taken by millions.

Speaking to local media about his achievement, Mustafa Özcan, one of the students from the capital Ankara who got a full score, stated that he has been studying regularly since his freshman year of high school, and his goal is to study computer science at Middle East Technical University (METU).

“I studied non-stop throughout these past four years. I already wanted to be in the top five, but ranking first was a surprise for me as well. My family is very proud. I am planning to study in Bilkent, Koç or Boğaziçi University,” said Namık Emre Acar, another student from the central Anatolian province of Konya who scored full 500 points.