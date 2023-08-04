Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023

DENİZLİ

In the first seven months of 2023, nearly 1.15 million people have visited the tourism hotspot Pamukkale, marking a 23 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Gazi Murat Şen, president of Denizli Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (DENTUROD), stated that they are happy that tourists from various countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia and India come to the western province of Denizli to visit Pamukkale.

“Pamukkale is one of the most visited archaeological sites in the country. In the first seven months of 2022, 934,089 people visited Pamukkale. The increase in visitor numbers this year to a staggering 1.15 million makes us tourism workers happier than ever. We aim that this increase in visitors will continue in the following period and reach even larger numbers by the end of 2023,” he said.

In July alone, 338,000 people have visited Pamukkale, and sector representatives expect this number to increase to over 400,000 in August, Şen continued, with a daily number of visitors of around 17,000.

Stating that the entrance fee for tourists to Pamukkale is 700 Turkish Liras, which corresponds to 24 Euros, Şen said that domestic tourists have a chance to purchase a Müzekart for 60 liras and visit archeological ruins all around Türkiye without paying any entrance fees.

The entrance fee for Pamukkale includes a tour of the area and the ancient city of Hierapolis, along with the Cleopatra Antique Pool.