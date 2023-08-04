Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023

Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023

DENİZLİ
Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023

In the first seven months of 2023, nearly 1.15 million people have visited the tourism hotspot Pamukkale, marking a 23 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Gazi Murat Şen, president of Denizli Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (DENTUROD), stated that they are happy that tourists from various countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia and India come to the western province of Denizli to visit Pamukkale.

“Pamukkale is one of the most visited archaeological sites in the country. In the first seven months of 2022, 934,089 people visited Pamukkale. The increase in visitor numbers this year to a staggering 1.15 million makes us tourism workers happier than ever. We aim that this increase in visitors will continue in the following period and reach even larger numbers by the end of 2023,” he said.

In July alone, 338,000 people have visited Pamukkale, and sector representatives expect this number to increase to over 400,000 in August, Şen continued, with a daily number of visitors of around 17,000.

Stating that the entrance fee for tourists to Pamukkale is 700 Turkish Liras, which corresponds to 24 Euros, Şen said that domestic tourists have a chance to purchase a Müzekart for 60 liras and visit archeological ruins all around Türkiye without paying any entrance fees.

The entrance fee for Pamukkale includes a tour of the area and the ancient city of Hierapolis, along with the Cleopatra Antique Pool.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

    Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

  2. Turkish army appoints first female admiral

    Turkish army appoints first female admiral

  3. Parliament to hold extraordinary session

    Parliament to hold extraordinary session

  4. Şimşek meets with foreign investors

    Şimşek meets with foreign investors

  5. New heatwave to hit country over weekend

    New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Recommended
Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
Turkish army appoints first female admiral

Turkish army appoints first female admiral
Parliament to hold extraordinary session

Parliament to hold extraordinary session
New heatwave to hit country over weekend

New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Ceremony held for Roma killed in World War II

Ceremony held for Roma killed in World War II
Earthquake law being prepared for Istanbul: Minister

Earthquake law being prepared for Istanbul: Minister
WORLD US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.