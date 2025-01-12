Somalia, Ethiopia restore diplomatic ties

ADDIS ABABA
Somalia and Ethiopia announced on Jan. 11 they would restore full diplomatic relations following a visit by Somalia's president to Addis Ababa to heal a year-long rift that threatened further instability in the Horn of Africa.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "agreed to restore and enhance their bilateral relations through full diplomatic relations in their respective capitals," they said in a joint statement.

Land-locked Ethiopia's desire for access to the sea had deepened long-standing grievances between the two neighbors.

Somalia was outraged when Ethiopia signed a deal one year ago with its breakaway region of Somaliland, reportedly to recognize its independence in exchange for a port and military base on the Red Sea.

Ethiopia's ambassador in Mogadishu was expelled last April and the countries broke off their diplomatic ties.

The row was defused by a peace deal last month, mediated by Türkiye and signed by both leaders.

During Mohamud's visit to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Jan. 11 they reiterated their commitment to the deal and its "spirit of friendship and solidarity," in a joint statement.

They also discussed deepening trade, and security cooperation against "extremist militant groups."

Many questions remain unresolved, however.

Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last month's deal would eventually give Ethiopia some form of sea access, it is not clear what form this would take.

The fate of Ethiopia's deal with Somaliland is also uncertain.

