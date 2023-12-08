Somali leader's son kills courier in Istanbul traffic accident, imposes travel ban

ISTANBUL

The son of the Somali president was implicated in a fatal traffic accident involving the loss of life of motorcycle courier Yunus Emre Göçer in Istanbul on Nov. 30, subsequently, a court-issued travel ban was imposed on the president's son.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, at noon, the motorcycle that driver Göçer was driving was hit by a car driven by Mohammed Hassan Shekh Mohamud, the son of the Somali President.

Göçer, who was thrown to the road with the collision, was seriously injured. He died despite all interventions at the hospital where he was taken.

Göçer, a father of two children, one of whom is disabled, lost his struggle for life in hospital on Dec. 6. On Dec. 7, the court imposed a travel ban on the president's son.

“My son was a professional motorcycle rider. My son was murdered, not an accident. I want justice. I want whoever the driver who hit my son to be punished. I don't want this incident to be covered up,” Metin Göçer said, the courier’s father.

"As far as I can see from the footage, the driver of the vehicle was 100 percent at fault. No such fault assessment was made in the police report. Therefore, the suspect was released. My client did not die in the incident. After he passed away, the type of crime changed from negligent manslaughter to manslaughter," lawyer for the case İlyas Çimen said.

“We are waiting for the suspect to be arrested. We are following the process from the courthouse. We have also submitted our complaints to the prosecutor of the relevant file,” Çimen added.

According to the reports, Mohamed Hassan Shekh Mohamud, the son of the Somali President, was released after his statement at the police station.

The cause of Göçer's death will be clarified after the Forensic Medicine Institute report.